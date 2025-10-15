Man arrested in Fermanagh on terrorism charges

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit made two arrests on Tuesday evening 14th October.

The arrests of two men, aged 44 and 49, in the Fermanagh and Dungannon areas are in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on 9th June 2024.

They have been arrested under Section 41 Terrorism of the Terrorism Act 2000, and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

To date, detectives have charged two men, both aged 44, in connection with this investigation. Officers also continue to work alongside colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

“We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport,” a PSNI spokesperson said.



Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org