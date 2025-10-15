+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man arrested in Fermanagh on terror charge due in court
The pair are due before Strabane Magistrates Court.

Man arrested in Fermanagh on terror charge due in court

Posted: 8:32 pm October 15, 2025

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have charged two men, one of whom was arrested in Fermanagh, to court.

The men, aged 44 and 49, have been charged in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on 9th June 2024.

They have been charged with preparation of a terrorist act, and are due to appear via video link at Strabane Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday 16th October. 

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

As reported by the ‘Herald earlier today, police arrested the two men in the Fermanagh and Dungannon areas on Tuesday night.  

