Maguiresbridge School fashion show for Women’s Aid

Maguiresbridge Primary School is set to hold a charity fashion show next month in support of Women’s Aid, amid recent concerns locally around violence against women.

The event, organised by the school’s dedicated Parent Support Group (PSG), will take place at the Valley Hotel in Fivemiletown on Thursday November 6 at 7:00pm.

Principal Ms Irvine explained, “The PSG have decided to split the proceeds of the fashion show between the school and Women’s Aid, in light of the tragic events that happened in Maguiresbridge over the summer.”

In July, Vanessa Whyte and her two children, James and Sara Rutledge, who were past pupils of the school, sadly lost their lives in a domestic-related incident at their home in Maguiresbridge. The local community continues to grieve their loss.

Women’s Aid are currently fitting out four new homes in the local area for families in crisis, and the support is said to be “greatly appreciated.”

Maguiresbridge PSG is well-known for hosting community events such as the Summer Fete and Bake Off. This year’s fashion show promises to be one of their biggest efforts yet.

Clothing will be provided by several local businesses, including SD Kells, Foxberry, Roalex, Queen Bee Boutique, Menary’s, and Lisnaskea’s Drop-In Centre.

The show will feature outfits for men, women, and children.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £5 for under 14s, and are available from the school office or participating shops. A raffle with 50+ prizes will also take place on the night.