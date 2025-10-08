Maguiresbridge man accused of multiple drugs offences

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE man has appeared in court in relation to multiple drugs charges dating back almost a year.

Matthew Charters (20) from Bridge Park is accused of possessing, intending to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

He is further charged with possessing criminal property.

Advertisement

Offending is alleged to have occurred on October 11 2024.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Charters on continuing bail to return to court on November 3.