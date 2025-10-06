+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lorry driver charged over RTC death of Fermanagh dad

Posted: 10:50 am October 6, 2025

A forty-nine-year-old lorry driver has been charged in relation to a fatal road traffic collision just over a year ago.

Father-of-five Daniel Lavelle died after his car was struck by a lorry at Crom Road on September 26 2024.

Appearing in court was Niall Connelly from Clonshaugh Heights, Dublin  who is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Lavelle (40) from Donagh, died at the scene.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Connolly spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

Members of Mr Lavelle’s family were present in court for the brief hearing,

A defence solicitor requested Connolly be excused from attending on the next occasion pointing out, “He has cooperated fully with police at all times without issue. He was a professional driver but has been unable to work or drive following the trauma of the collision.”

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and remanded Connolly on continuing bail.

The case will be mentioned again on November 24,

