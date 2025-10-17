+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lisnaskea's historic Ulster Bank building hits the mark

Lisnaskea’s historic Ulster Bank building hits the mark

Posted: 10:46 am October 17, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

A PROMINENT piece of Lisnaskea’s architectural and banking history has officially been put up for sale.

The former Ulster Bank building, a striking structure that has stood at the heart of the town for decades, is now on the market with an asking price of £175,000.

The substantial, Grade B1 listed property is spread over three floors—ground, first, and second—and includes an enclosed rear yard along with dedicated off-street parking to the side.

The ground floor, which has DDA compliant access, provides a banking hall, open plan office accommodation together with several private offices and stores.

There are two vaults to the rear of the ground floor and a boiler room which is accessed externally. The first and second floors, which are accessed by a staircase positioned to the rear of the property, comprise office and storage accommodation with kitchen and WC facilities.

The sale comes after the building’s closure in March 2024, a move that marked the end of an era for the local community.

With the departure of Ulster Bank, Lisnaskea—Fermanagh’s second-largest town—is now left without a single banking branch, which has raised concerns about access to financial services for residents and businesses alike.

Since the closure, there have been growing calls for a banking hub to be established in the town, offering 24-hour access to cash for both residents and businesses. However, these appeals were turned down, with LINK deciding not to approve either a banking hub or the installation of a 24-hour ATM.

