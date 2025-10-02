Lisnaskea man allegedly stole car worth £10,000

A LISNASKEA man has appeared in court in relation to a number of motoring offences including theft of a vehicle which allegedly occurred in the summer.

Thirty-five-year-old Alan Martin Harte from Trasna Way is accused of stealing a Citroen car valued at £10,000 from Body Works NI and driving it while disqualified and without insurance.

The alleged offences relate to a police detection at Derrychara Link, Enniskillen on June 6.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Harte on continuing bail to return to court on October 13.