Lisnaskea hit Belcoo for six in Fermanagh LGFA decider

O’Neill’s LGFA IFC FINAL

Lisnaskea 6-11

Belcoo 1-13

by Martin McBrien

LISNASKEA will compete in the top tier of Fermanagh LGFA championship football again next season after they romped to the intermediate title following a powerful display in Bellanaleck on Sunday morning.

While their emerging youngsters shone brightly, exemplified by a trio of Maeve Mulligan goals, the powerful carrying and distribution of their vastly experienced cohort propelled Lisnaskea to victory.

Ably led by ‘Player of the Match’ Shauna McCrystal and captain Tara Little, that vital component also encompassed goalkeeper Aine Murphy at the back and sisters Sharon Murphy and Caroline Kerins up front.

Despite the wide victory margin, it wasn’t until the second half though that the Emmett’s could establish their firm command.

For despite conceding three goals, Belcoo, having had the breeze advantage, were still very much in contention at half-time, trailing by just three points.

But the O’Rahilly’s were hit by a blistering Emmett’s restart scoring surge which saw them rattle up 2-03 in just 10 minutes, holding Belcoo scoreless until the start of the final quarter in the process.

By that stage, the game was effectively over, but to their credit, the Belcoo girls battled bravely to the finish. They did reel off a series of consolation points, but when Elaine Maguire’s late penalty effort was saved by goalkeeper Murphy, it further illustrated that it just wasn’t their day.

Belcoo certainly started off in promising fashion, a slickly worked move sending Eve Barrett through for a first minute goal, with Elaine Maguire then hooking over a point two minutes later.

Lisnaskea though were quick into their stride too, with Murphy blocking an attempted pass out of defence to work her way through for a fourth minute goal, with sister Caroline lofting over the equaliser. After a Ciara Parker point had edged Belcoo back in front, Lisnaskea struck for a second goal, a good 12th minute McCrystal and Molly O’Donnell move finished by Maeve Mulligan.

Belcoo points by Maguire and Barrett were then cancelled by O’Donnell and Murphy, before a Sinead Barrett score was answered by a 28th minute Eva O’Donnell goal. A distance Ella McGovern pointed free then left it 3-03 to 1-06 at half time.

It didn’t take Lisnaskea long to start putting the wind advantage to good use after the restart, with their long deliveries posing a lot of problems for the Belcoo defence.

Scores duly flowed with McCrystal blasting over after two minutes, Murphy following with another single, before Mulligan netted again from the kickout.

After a Murphy point on the turn, Mulligan took a Molly O’Donnell pass to race in for her hat-trick goal, opening up a clear four goals margin. Belcoo couldn’t respond until McGovern pointed a 46th minute free, only to trigger another Emmett’s surge.

Points from Murphy (2) were followed by a sixth goal, with veteran sub Louise McKenna netting with her first touch of possession.

The O’Rahilly’s did get their scoring act together again in the closing stages, with Sinead Barrett (3) and Maguire on target, but the Emmett’s still had the final say from a Kayla Pennell closing point.

Teams

Lisnaskea: Aine Murphy, Sarah McCormack, Chloe McElhinney, Sammy Owens, Kayla Pennell (0-01), Tara Little, Claire Teague, Shauna McCrystal, Eimear Shannon (0-01), Jessica Connolly, Molly O’Donnell (0-01), Maeve Mulligan (3-00), Sharon Murphy (1-05, 1f), Caroline Kerins (0-03, 1f), Eva O’Donnell (1-00). Subs: Louise McKenna (1-00) for M O’Donnell (48), Keri Pennell for J Connolly (48), Laoise Clarke for S Owens (52), Jade McMahon for C Teague (52), Eimear McQuaid for M Mulligan (55).

Belcoo: Riona Keaney, Lily Mae McNulty, Michelle Cullen, Kelly Connolly, Leona McAloon, Seana Feeley, Crona Higgins, Sinead Barrett (0-04), Eimear Higgins, Siofra McAloon, Ella McGovern (0-04, 4f), Eve Barrett (1-01), Ciara Parker (0-01), Elaine Maguire (0-03), Scarlet O’Connor. Sub: Cara McGrath for M Cullen (50).

Referee: Barry Monaghan (Irvinestown)