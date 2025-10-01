Lisbellaw Ladies captain Funston eager for more

LISBELLAW United Ladies captain Sasha Funston said they want to “reach for the highest level” and inspire younger players as they prepare to make their debut in Division One of the NIWFA.

The Fermanagh side produced a standout season, winning 10 of their 12 games in Division Two of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association, to secure promotion.

Lisbellaw Ladies, managed by Aghadrumsee’s Keith Douglas, also won the Barclays Division Two Cup title, following a 3-1 win over Belfast Ravens at the Ambassadors Arena in Craigavon

Team captain Funston, who has established herself as one of the most prolific forwards in the game, said the recent season has raised the profile of ladies football in the Lisbellaw United club.

“We’re trying to be the best role models for these young girls,” Funston told the ‘Herald.

“I coach in schools and girls come up to me and say I’m the captain of Lisbellaw and I play for Lisbellaw. We went round last year with our trophies and we saw the smiles on the girls’ faces.

“We want to show them what is achievable in the football club at the minute. We’ve a great bunch of senior girls and having them to look up to is phenomenal,” added the Lisbellaw attacker.

Funston, who graduated from Ulster University with a degree in Sport, Physical Activity and Health, also relishes the responsibility of being the captain of the senior ladies team.

“I have been the captain for a few years and every time I go out on the pitch and put that armband on, I can’t even describe it. It’s a great feeling,” explained Funston.

“To captain this fantastic group of girls is a real honour and I’m privileged to have this as my role.”

There was a change at the helm of Lisbellaw Ladies, with Keith Douglas, a former manager with the county’s SuperCup Premiers’ side, taking charge of the Fermanagh side.

Funston said that the Aghadrumsee man brought a renewed energy to his new position.

“They brought new ideas, fresh faces and voices. They added different things, extra sessions and trying stuff we’ve never done before which was very helpful,” she recalled.

The striker, who has represented Northern Ireland in Futsal, netting a goal against Belgium in her first international game, said that the Lisbellaw Ladies are now focusing on a strong pre-season.

While she recognises that competing in Division One in the NIWFA will be a big step-up for the local side, Funston feels that ‘Law have the quality and resilience to play at the top level.

“Next season we’re going to come back and be better, be stronger, be fitter and be faster and we’re going to put in a really good graft of a pre-season,” explained Funston.

“It’s going to be our first pre-season with our new management because they came in a wee bit later, so that’s what we’re looking forward to.

“Even since Lisbellaw was formed, ladies football has become bigger and better. We’re pushing on, we’re pushing for more promotions and reaching for the highest level in Northern Ireland.”