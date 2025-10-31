Lisanskea man arrested on shoplifting charges

A LISNASKEA man with 117 previous convictions has been remanded following fresh allegations of shoplifting.

He was charged with four instances of shoplifting from three premises in Fermanagh between October 17 and October 25.

Omagh Magistrates Court heard that police were speaking to Gary Hutchinson (37) of Carrowshee Park on Monday (October 27) when they enquired about his bag of shopping.

Between October 17 and 25, police had attended numerous reports of thefts from shops, in which Hutchinson was identified on CCTV stealing goods.

It is alleged that he stole groceries and household items totaling £27.24 from Lidl, perfumed valued at £67 from Sports Direct and £155.77 worth of clothing and household goods from Dunnes Stores.

When arrested, Hutchinson provided a no comment interview and was charged to court.

On Tuesday police objected to granting bail, citing his 117 previous convictions, including 20 thefts, two burglaries and eight convictions for handling stolen goods.

The detective noted that the Lisnaskea man was currently subject to a suspended sentence and a probation order.

Hutchinson’s defence counsel acknowledged that the defendant found himself in a ‘difficult position’, but noted that he is ‘engaging well’ with probation currently.

The counsel said that Hutchinson had recently spent time on remand for allegations that are no longer proceeding, adding that there were complications with his benefits upon release.

He highlighted that Hutchinson could be released on ‘stringent conditions’ to allow for continuing work with probation.

However district judge Ted Magill refused the bail application due to fears of reoffending, remanding him into custody to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on November 24.