Largo Elis twins ready for battle in Brewster

IT’LL be a “proud” day for the Largo Elis family on Sunday when twins Josh and Jack line out for Irvinestown in Brewster Park, as they bid to win the Fermanagh Intermediate Football Championship title.

The 24-year-olds, who are both on the Fermanagh county squad, are key players for the St Molaise side and they’ll be keen to turn in big performances this weekend as they take on a tough Belcoo.

Josh said that playing alongside his twin brother in a county final will be a highlight in his career.

“It’s really special. We’ve played together from underage right up so to be lining out side by side in a county final is something you dream about when you’re younger,” Largo Elis said.

“It makes it all the more enjoyable to share the pitch with him in big games like this.

“For our family too, it’s a proud moment. They’ve put in as much effort as us all over the years, driving us to matches, standing on the sidelines in all sorts of weather.

“To see us both playing together on a day like this means a lot to them. Hopefully we can do them proud and give them a day to remember.”

Irvinestown head into the Fermanagh Intermediate Football Championship decider as strong favourites.

Largo Elis, however, insists that the St Molaise men aren’t taking the challenge of Peter Clarke’s Belcoo for granted.

“We know it’s going to be a serious challenge. Belcoo are a very strong side, well organised and they’ve got quality players in every line of the pitch,” he said.

“They’ve had a brilliant run through the championship so they’ll come in full of confidence. We’re under no illusions about how tough it’s going to be.”

At 24, Largo Elis is one of the more experienced campaigners in the Irvinestown squad.

The Irvinestown joint-captain feels the St Molaise panel is in a good place, as they prepare for Sunday’s final.

“The younger lads have been great. They’ve brought great energy into the team. When they get on the ball, they just want to express themselves. That kind of confidence is brilliant to see,” said Largo Elis.

“They’ve listened and learned from the older lads and you can see their game improving with every match. It’s given us real depth and competition for places which is what every good team needs.”

Getting over the line on Sunday would end a 10-year drought for a championship title for Irvinestown and Largo Elis is urging his team to embrace the challenge.

“Training has been very sharp and competitive, everyone’s driving each other on,” he added.

“You can sense the excitement not just in the camp, but in the community as well.

“People are talking about the final everywhere you go. That’s what makes it special, knowing you’re representing your family, friends, neighbours and whole community.

“These are the occasions you train all year for and there’s no better feeling than having the chance to go out and play in a county final.”