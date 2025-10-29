Large turnout at Enniskillen Crafters Market

A NEW craft market has been launched in Enniskillen with the aim of showcasing local products and the creativity, colour, and community spirit to Fermanagh.

The Enniskillen Crafters Market aims to unite artists, families, and causes to celebrate all things handmade.

It takes place at St Michael’s Scout Centre on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, with the next event happening on October 26 from 11am to 4pm.

Founded by Jason (Jay) Lindsey from Enniskillen, the market is about much more than buying and selling.

“The Enniskillen Crafters Market isn’t just a market,” said Jay. “It’s about rebuilding a sense of community.

“We have so much talent here, but too often people don’t have a platform to share it.”

Visitors can expect a buzzing atmosphere filled with stalls showcasing everything from traditional crafts and artwork to modern handmade gifts and local produce.

One of Jay’s proudest initiatives is the Young Makers section, a free space for Fermanagh’s home-education group.

“It gives young people the chance to learn hands-on, build confidence, handle money, and experience being part of a community market,” he explained.

There’s also a free charity table at every event, a cornerstone of the market’s mission to give back and support local causes.

Jay’s passion for community runs deep.

“After Storm Amy, I donated food to three local animal charities, Hullabaloo Sanctuary, Husky Salvation, and Shenanigan Stud Therapy Herd,” he explained.

“These women work tirelessly and deserve recognition. They’re the heart of our community, quietly doing incredible work.”

For Jay, the Enniskillen Crafters Market is about more than just shopping.

“It’s about connection, inclusion, and belonging,” he said. “Every purchase supports a local creative, and every conversation helps strengthen our community.”