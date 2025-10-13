Lakeland Forum Impresses at Passivhaus Conference

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Lakeland Forum Redevelopment project made a strong impression at the UK & Ireland Passivhaus Conference. The event was held at ICC Belfast last Monday and Tuesday.

The conference, themed Passivhaus in a Changing Climate, brought together top policymakers, industry experts, and practitioners. They explored how Passivhaus design supports climate action and improves building performance.

John Boyle, Director of Community and Wellbeing at the council, presented alongside Matt Bridgestock from Sussed Sustainability and John Gilbert Architects. They shared insights on the Lakeland Forum Redevelopment’s background, values, passivhaus pool guidelines, and site quality standards.

The Lakeland Forum Redevelopment has secured £20 million from the UK Government. The plan is to create a Leisure & Wellness Centre in Enniskillen targeting full Passivhaus certification.

When completed, it will be the North of Ireland’s first Passivhaus-certified leisure centre and swimming pool. It will also be the first of its kind on the island of Ireland.

Located on the scenic River Erne waterfront, the project focuses on energy efficiency, environmental performance, and user comfort. It aims to boost health, wellbeing, and sustainable tourism in the area.

The new centre will include a swimming pool, gym, wellness facilities, community spaces, a soft play area, café, and extensive outdoor amenities such as playparks, sports facilities, cycling and walking trails, and an active waterfront linking to Enniskillen town centre.

The council’s role at the conference highlights its commitment to low-carbon development. The Lakeland Forum is a clear example of how local authorities can lead climate resilience with smart, scalable design.

The redevelopment supports the council’s carbon reduction goals under its Climate Change and Sustainable Development Strategy.

Passivhaus buildings reduce natural heat loss to cut energy use. They use passive heat sources like sunlight, occupants, appliances, and heat recovery to meet most heating needs.

Council Chairperson Cllr Barry McElduff said, “We are excited to be developing Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s new state-of-the-art Leisure & Wellness Centre in Enniskillen. This project reflects our commitment to climate action, health and wellbeing, and inclusive design.

“It is a real honour for the Lakeland Forum Redevelopment to be showcased at a regional conference of this calibre. This investment goes beyond infrastructure – it is about delivering the highest standards of energy efficiency and comfort for our residents and visitors, while significantly reducing environmental impact.”

The council thanked the Passivhaus Trust and Passive House Association of Ireland for hosting the event and promoting collaboration and innovation.