Kelm-inspired Erne Gaels make it back-to-back titles

A BLISTERING first half performance was key for Erne Gaels as they made it back-to-back Fermanagh Senior Championship titles following a 1-12 to 1-09 victory over Derrygonnelly Harps.
An Ultán Kelm goal helped Erne Gaels on their way to a 1-09 to 0-04 cushion at half-time.
Derrygonnelly responded valiantly and a Leigh Jones goal ignited hopes of a comeback, when they reduced the gap to two points, but Erne Gaels finished strong with scores from Seamus Ryder and Aogan Kelm wrapping up their win.
Posted: 1:32 am October 26, 2025