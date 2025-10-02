Johnston scores late for Lisbellaw

F&W Division One

Strathroy Harps 1

Lisbellaw Utd 1

By John McGovern

UNBEATEN Strathroy Harps were forced to settle for a draw against Lisbellaw on Saturday after conceding a dramatic late penalty at Strathroy Road.

The early stages saw both sides tussle for possession, but it was the hosts who soon began to assert themselves.

Shay Northern proved a constant threat down the wing, whipping in an excellent cross for Stephen Coyle at the far post which forced Lisbellaw keeper Sam McDonald into an early save.

The visitors were on the back foot for much of the first half, yet timely clearances and key interceptions kept Harps’ growing pressure at bay.

After 20 minutes, Lisbellaw launched a swift counter, producing their best chance of the half as Craig Johnston’s curling effort from outside the box was narrowly denied by Shea Toye’s diving save.

At the other end, Harps’ defensive pairing of Ryan Masterson and Sean McCrory were in commanding form, ensuring the home side remained in control.

Their breakthrough came on 31 minutes: Northern latched onto a free kick and delivered a pinpoint cross that skipper Aaron Behan drove low into the net.

Lisbellaw looked for an immediate response but struggled to breach Harps’ high defensive line.

The visitors started the second period with purpose, forcing Harps onto the back foot.

Mickey Hopkins went close with a header while Jay Taylor broke free for a one-on-one, only to be denied by Toye with 20 minutes left.

As the second half wore on, Harps focused on protecting their narrow lead. Matthew Ballard’s tireless work in midfield was key, while Northern remained dangerous on the counter.

With 12 minutes left, Northern almost killed the game when he surged up the wing and unleashed a powerful effort, only for the ball to crash off the crossbar.

The contest, littered with heavy challenges and six yellow cards, remained in the balance.

Then, in the 89th minute, Harps were punished. Boyle fouled substitute Scott Moutray inside the area, handing Lisbellaw the lifeline they craved.

Lisbellaw captain Craig Johnston stepped up and drilled the ball into the bottom right corner, sending Harps’ keeper the wrong way to salvage a hard-earned point in the dying moments.