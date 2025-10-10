It’s more than just a game for Barts O’Brien

FEW embody life-long community spirit better than Barts O’Brien from Garrison, a devoted member of Devenish St Mary’s GFC for over four decades.

Barts has been singled out by Ulster GAA as a shining example for Positive Ageing Month, which celebrates the joys of growing older and the contributions older people make to society.

While still only 60-years-old, the Garrison man is certainly leading the way for others coming behind him, while following the footsteps of those who came before.

A cornerstone of the club since the late 1970s, Barts began as a player before becoming a coach, committee member, and now groundsman, quietly dedicating his time, energy, and heart to every role.

“I’ve been here donkeys’ years,” Barts said. “Playing football, helping out, even before the pitch was developed, I was here with the old one. That was my first experience helping the other men out, and then it just passed on to me.”

Barts’ playing career was nothing short of remarkable. He represented Fermanagh at minor level, later captaining the senior team in 1991 and 1992. At club level, he won five Fermanagh Senior Championships and five Senior League titles with Devenish between 1981 and the early 2000s.

But Barts’ passion for the GAA didn’t stop when his playing days ended. Since 1998, he’s been deeply involved in coaching and management, working with the club’s ladies, reserve, senior and U21 teams.

He also served as a county board delegate from 1985 and has been a member of the Devenish Club Executive since 1990.

“I look at it as a privilege to do the work for the club,” he said. “I had many good days on the pitch. When you stop playing, it’s important to stay involved, whether that’s through coaching, committee work, or being the groundsman. Just get out and about.”

Now the club caretaker, Barts ensures the pitch and facilities are in top condition. “It keeps you fit,” he said. “When you’re lining the pitch, you’d be surprised how much walking you do. You’re always meeting people, chatting to teams, supporters, even opposition.”

His contribution hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2023, he received a Club Volunteer Award at the Fermanagh Club All Stars. The club described him as “committed, unwavering, working in his quiet, unassuming and friendly manner.”

Ulster GAA also recently featured Barts in a widely shared video tribute. “Our older GAA members are mentors, storytellers, and volunteers who give their time year after year,” the organisation said.

“Beyond the games, GAA is about community, belonging and respect carried through generations.”