Influencer Sara-Lee scoops top accolade

TWO digital creators from Fermanagh have scooped major accolades at the hugely popular VAVA Awards, where they were celebrated for their commitment to the industry and their excellence online.

Over 300 of the North’s top digital creators turned out to the Titanic centre in Belfast for the special event, where creators went head to head for top gongs and accolades at the glitzy awards ceremony.

Sara-Lee Little from Fermanagh was the big winner at the hugely popular Belfast event.

Advertisement

The local influencer picked up the top award, the VAVA Award for Outstanding Creativity, Authenticity and Contribution to the Digital Landscape.

She also won the People’s Choice Award, cementing her place as one of Ireland’s top creators.

Enniskillen influencer Jane McDermott also enjoyed big success at the VAVA Awards, when she claimed the ‘Trendsetter Award’.

Chloe Henning, Managing Director at Vava Influence, feels the event is important to celebrate the best in the industry.

“The VAVA Awards are more than a trophy – they’re about recognising the individuals and teams shaping the future of media, marketing and entertainment,” explained Ms Henning.

“We celebrated a community whose work inspires audiences, creates meaningful impact and sets the standard for the

industry.

“It was a privilege to see such energy and passion in one room, and I want to congratulate our extraordinary winners and incredible shortlist.”