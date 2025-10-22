Helen paints a love letter to Enniskillen

A NEW painting of Enniskillen has captured hearts online, thanks to local artist and photographer Helen Shepherd, who reimagined the town through the eyes of Oscar Wilde’s The Happy Prince.

Originally from Norfolk, Helen moved to Fermanagh nearly five years ago.

“I swapped the broads and big skies for the loughs and rolling hills,” she said. “When I’m not painting, I’m out with my crocker spaniel, Florence, or taking reference photos.”

The viral painting shows a close-up view of Enniskillen from the top of Cole’s Monument, inspired by a climb she and her husband made last September.

“The views are absolutely stunning,” Helen said. “I wanted to create a piece that was like a love letter to Enniskillen.”

The painting includes several local landmarks—St Michael’s Church, St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen Castle, and even Charlie’s Bar. Three swallows, touched with gold leaf, fly across the canvas, an homage to Wilde’s tale.

“I love being able to include wildlife in my work. The swallows tie in beautifully with The Happy Prince and also highlight the nature around us.”

Helen’s creative process took over 50 hours, involving fine detail brushes, painting knives, and layers of colour and varnish.

“I started with the churches and worked outward. The gold leaf was the final touch,” she recalled.

“The online response has been overwhelming,” Helen said. “So many lovely comments and enquiries about prints, it really means a lot.”

Locals can view the original at Enniskillen Crafters Market on Sunday, October 26 at St. Michael’s Scout Centre, where Helen will also be selling prints and other artworks.