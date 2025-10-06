Heartbreak at sudden death of Damian Moohan

The late Damian Moohan, whose sudden death left the Enniskillen community shocked and saddened last week, has been remembered as ‘loyal, reliable, and kind’.

Formerly of Drumlyon, Enniskillen, Mr Moohan passed away suddenly at home on September 20.

He has been remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and reliable man who touched the lives of many. Born one of three boys, he was raised in a home filled with love, faith, and strong family bonds.

A talented and dedicated electrician, Damian took great pride in his craft. Beyond his work, Damian enjoyed fishing and travelling, and in his younger years was a passionate drummer with the Scott’s Band.

Celebrant at his Requiem Mass, Fr Raymond Donnelly, recalled his love for his family and friends.

“Sudden death is hard to comprehend. It makes us appreciate the gift of life and the gift of each day to be cherished and loved for a greater good.

“We thank God for how Damian touched the lives of others, for his charitable attitude, his friendship and his genuine concern for those around him.

“His late brother Neil died just 14 months ago.

“We come to this Mass in shock and sadness at Damian’s sudden death. When someone we love is taken from us so unexpectedly, it feels unreal. We don’t get a chance to prepare, and we are left with so many questions.

“The souls of the virtuous are in the hands of God; no torment shall ever touch them.”

A wave of tributes were paid to Mr Moohan over social media where he was remembered for his humour.

“Me and you had some craic working together a great lad and great laugh. I’ll always remember anyone who was good to me,” one tribute read.

Mr Moohan is survived by his father Malachy, his mother Nora and his brother Dwyane. He is predeceased by his brother Neil.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church, he was interred in Cross Cemeter