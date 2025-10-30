Health Minister recognises distress at long waits

HEALTH Minister Mike Nesbitt has acknowledged the ‘anxiety and distress’ being caused by long breast cancer waiting times for Fermanagh patients.

As reported by the Fermanagh Herald yesterday, local patients are waiting up to nine long weeks to find out if they have the potentially deadly disease or not.

In a statement released to the ‘Herald, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said, “The Health Minister recognises the anxiety and distress that delays can cause for patients and remains fully committed to improving access and outcomes.

“In May 2025, breast assessment referrals were centralised to ensure a fairer and more clinically appropriate system.

"Under this new model, patients are prioritised based on clinical need rather than geographical location and are offered the earliest available appointment across Northern Ireland's five breast assessment units.

They added, “The Department of Health is working closely with all Health and Social Care Trusts to reduce waiting times for symptomatic breast assessments. An additional 374 slots were made available in October, with plans for more evening and weekend clinics in November and December.

“This expansion of service capacity along with workforce planning and use of the independent sector is now beginning to result in improved waiting times, with the ultimate goal of meeting the 14-day target for assessment.

“£5m of recurrent funding has been secured and the situation is being closely monitored to ensure that every effort is made to improve access to timely and appropriate care.”