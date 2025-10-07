Harvest festival with an Indian flavour in Enniskillen

ALMOST 200 members of the Fermanagh Indian Association enjoyed a special celebration of ‘Onam’ in Enniskillen in a bid to “strengthen the connections” among the local community.

Annually across India, residents take part in a harvest and cultural festival known as ‘Onam’ which dates back to the legend of Asura King Mahabali who once ruled in the state of Kerala.

The Fermanagh Indian Association, which was set up by husband and wife Devaraj and Sree Biju in 2007 following their move to the county, recently organised for the celebration to take place in Enniskillen.

“It was very good. We had close to 200 people attending the event,” Mr Biju told the ‘Herald.

The Fermanagh Indian Association, which takes part in many events in the county, including the St Patrick’s Day parade in Enniskillen, feels it’s important that they remember and celebrate their heritage.

“The reason why we’re organising these events is because it brings people together and strengthens the connections to each other. People who may not usually meet get the chance to interact,” said Mr Biju.

“We had the opportunities to show the Indian culture to the local politicians and we had people from the PSNI who attended and some local businessmen.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, attended the event in Enniskillen.

“It was so lovely to be invited by the Fermanagh Indian Association to celebrate Onam together. It was a beautiful morning filled with colour, tradition and friendship,” Ms Dolan said.