Harps to travel to Armagh after venue reversal drama

DERRYGONNELLY ladies travel to Armagh tonight (Wednesday) to take on Clann Éireann after they lost home advantage following the postponement of their fixture.

The Harps, who won the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship for the first time, were due to host Clann Eireann at Canon Maguire Park on Sunday.

But the game was called off with 15 minutes to go before throw-in.

With the referee Anthony Marron deeming that the pitch was unplayable due to the weather, Derrygonnelly were then informed they’d have to travel to Armagh midweek, as per the regulations.

According to rule 1.3 ‘All Home Counties/Clubs must secure a second playable pitch as a back-up pitch’ and St Mary’s Park in Garrison, Derrygonnelly’s alternative venue, was also unplayable.

“If the second pitch is unplayable on the day of the game the fixture must be played on or before the following Wednesday at the opposing clubs chosen venue,” stated the Ulster LGFA rule.

“The opposing county/club must have a back-up pitch available.”

The game will now take place at St Paul’s Lurgan at 8pm.

Andrea Gordon, Derrygonnelly’s joint-captain, previously recognised the huge challenge that the Harps would face when they take on the reigning Ulster champions.

“Clann Eireann will be massive favourites,” Derrygonnelly joint-captain Gordon told the ‘Herald.

“For me though, the beauty of Ulster is that there’s no real familiarity between clubs and it’s more how well you can get your own game going on a particular day.”

On Sunday, Lisnaskea will represent Fermanagh in the Ulster Intermediate Club Championship when they take on Antrim side Con Magees-Glenravel.

Their captain, Tara Little, recognises the task ahead for the Lisnaskea side but she’s confident their past experience could stand them in good stead going into the provincial campaign.

“It’s a big deal for us to get here (into Ulster),” Little told Ulster LGFA at the championship launch.

“We’ve been here before and we got right through to the All-Ireland in 2011 There are seven players who are still on the team from that time so hooefully that will help us along the way.

“We know it’s going to be hard. When you get into Ulster, nothing is ever going to be easy. We don’t really know much about the team but we’ll try and do a bit of homework on them and see.”

Also on Sunday, Devenish will host Drumragh Sarsfields at St Mary’s Park in Garrison in the Ulster Junior Club Championship.

Full coverage of the ladies Ulster Club Championship matches in next week’s paper.