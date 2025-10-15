Harps boss Flanagan is focused on task at hand

DERRYGONNELLY manager Sean Flanagan is expecting a “serious challenge” when the Harps take on Erne Gaels in the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship Final in Brewster Park on Saturday.

The Canon Maguire Park side booked their place in the final with a 17-point victory over Teemore in a one-sided semi, with goals from Shane McGullion, Conall Rasdale and Aidan Duffy leading them to victory.

The Harps boss knows they’ll be up against a different challenge, when they meet old foes and near neighbours Erne Gaels in the decider.

“It’s going to be a big challenge. Erne Gaels have proved they’re a formidable outfit,” explained Flanagan.

“Belleek have a strong team, laced with a lot of experienced players. We had a great tussle with them in the championship semi-final last year and we expect nothing different from them this time around.”

Derrygonnelly made a strong start to their championship campaign, winning their three round-robin games against Lisnaskea, Belnaleck and Enniskillen, to secure their spot in the semi-final.

An early McGullion goal gave the Harps a strong platform in their last four clash against Teemore and they never looked back, kicking an impressive 3-16.

Flanagan heads into Brewster Park on Saturday with a strong hand to pick from.

There’s a wealth of experience in the Harps squad with the likes of Michael Jones, Eamon McHugh, Oisin Smyth, Stephen and Shane McGullion, Rían McGovern, Leigh Jones and Gary and Aidan McKenna part of their previous championship winning squads.

Flanagan has also given game time to a number of young players, with recent minor champions, Conall Rasdale and Michael Duffy, all making a good impressive during their championship appearances.

The Derrygonnelly boss feels there’s good strength in his squad.

“The lads have worked hard and put in a big shift this season again,” Flanagan said.

“Anything we have asked of them, they’ve done it and some of our younger lads have really stepped up as well this season, which is great to see and very positive for the club.”

This weekend, Derrygonnelly Harps, which celebrated their centenary last year, will bid to win their 11th Fermanagh Senior Football Championship title.

In 1995, 30 years ago, Flanagan captained the Harps to their first title when they beat Lisnaskea in the decider at St Molaise Park in Irvinestown.

It’s been a standout year for the Harps who won the Fermanagh Minor A Football Championship title and the Reserve A Football

Championship, as well as a domestic double for their senior ladies side.

While he recognises what winning the New York Cup again would mean for the club, Flanagan’s keeping his focus firmly on the challenge at hand.

“Every team at the start of the year sets out to win the championship and we’re delighted to be in the final,” added the Harps boss.

“We’re going to be facing a massive challenge from Erne Gaels and we’ll have to put in a top performance if we’re to get over the line.”