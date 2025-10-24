Gladys finds strength in community connection

A local woman has encouraged others in her age group to stay active to say feeling young.

A member of the SWAP (South West Age Partnership) board, 76-year-old Gladys Thompson, said local groups for older people have been her lifeline since becoming a widow two years ago.

Living alone in rural Derrylin, she believes staying active and connected is key to ageing well.

SWAP supports over 50 groups for older people across Fermanagh. The organisation provides funding, runs Active Living projects, and organises activities that help reduce isolation and improve wellbeing for older people in rural areas.

“My husband passed away two years ago,” Gladys said. “I’ve been attending groups for years, but after losing him, they became the reason to get up in the morning, to get sorted and socialise.”

Gladys, a mother of three and grandmother, has been involved with SWAP since it began. Now a board director, she’s passionate about the difference these groups make.

“I’m part of the Mothers’ Union, which is supported by SWAP. We do trips out, bulb planting, crafts, storytelling, it’s just wonderful,” she said.

“We couldn’t do a lot of it without SWAP.”

Gladys, who worked in administration before retiring fully, said these activities have helped her stay mentally and emotionally strong.

“I’ve worked all my life, and now I’m retired. These groups are so good for your mental wellbeing, they keep your brain active instead of just sitting at home alone,” she said.

She added that for some members, the groups are their only real contact with others.

“Some might not see anyone all day, maybe just the postman. It gives you purpose and something to look forward to,” she said.

For Positive Ageing Month, Gladys shared her simple but powerful advice, “Keep going out, keep showing up, and don’t isolate yourself.

“Get involved, that’s what positive ageing means to me.”