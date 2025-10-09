Gary Quinn represents Fermanagh on new BBC quiz show

A FERMANAGH man has put his knowledge to the test as a contestant on The Inner Circle, a brand new quiz show that recently launched on national television.

The high-stakes series, which blends general knowledge with strategy and quick thinking, featured the local contestant in one of its early episodes, representing the county on a national stage.

BBC have described the show as a gripping, high-stakes quiz where players must outsmart each other to win big. It’s not just what you know – it’s who can you trust?

Gary Quinn described his time on the show as “an unreal experience”.

“I love quiz shows generally, I spend most of my evenings watching them when I come home from work but it was like The Weakest Link meets Golden Balls meets The Traitors,” he said.

“It was a fresh concept of what a quiz show is, it was quite overwhelming in the sense of being the guinea pigs the first batch of contestants so we didn’t know anything about the game or how the show worked until we turned up for filming cause it was very much kept under wraps.

The show is hosted by well-known TV personality Amanda Holden, who brings her trademark energy and charisma to the quiz series.

“We met Amanda backstage and she was lovely, she really made a point of speaking to each of us and we got to speak to her throughout the show and have one on one chats which on certain quiz shows there isn’t the time for that but part of this show is very much like getting to know the contestants,” Gary explained.