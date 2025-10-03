Gary celebrates as video goes viral

THE talented Gary Curley is celebrating the success of a new video which has gone viral online with over 17,000 views, reinforcing his status as one of the county’s top Irish traditional musicians.

From Boho, the local teacher is a popular figure in Irish traditional music in Fermanagh.

He recently treated his fans to a recording when he was playing some tunes on a new accordion, along with musician Stephen McKee, during a performance in a bar in Enniskillen.

Irish traditional music fans from across Fermanagh have reacted warmly to Gary’s release, with comments praising his commitment to music and helping inspire a new generations of musicians.

The Boho man is an experienced accordion player and he’s regularly performing at top venues across the island, including at the recent Belfast Tradfest which attracted hundreds to the city.

He recently confirmed that he’s going to be working with some top tutors at the Music Generation Cavan / Monaghan group, in a bid to help Irish traditional music grows across the border area.

Gary appeared in a recent episode of ‘The Repair Show’ on BBC when he partnered up with the team in a bid to repair an accordion which belonged to his late grandmother Kathleen Quinn.

The Boho man, who continues to make his mark on the traditional music scene, feels it’s vital that local musicians remember their roots and heritage, as they aim to keep the genre alive.

“Performing songs on this accordion that are deeply rooted in my locality will be meaningful. They connect me not only to my grandmother but also to the rich musical heritage of my community,” Gary explained.