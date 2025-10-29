Little Horrors - Searlaith McCaffrey, Layla-Rae Campbell and Bronach Vaughan all dressed up for Halloween at St Ronan's Primary School in Lisnaskea
GALLERY: Halloween fun at Fermanagh schools
Posted: 1:52 pm October 29, 2025
THERE were no end of ghosts and ghouls haunting the halls of Fermanagh’s schools last week, as the countdown to Halloween began.
Check out our gather to see if you can spot any familiar witches and wizards at Killyhommon PS in Boho and St Ronan’s PS in Lisnaskea.
