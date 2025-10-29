+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Haunting Trio - Aisling McElroy, Roisín O'Donovan and Orlaith McElroy

GALLERY: Frightful fun at Enniskillen Spooktacular

Posted: 1:41 pm October 29, 2025

Enniskillen came alive at the weekend when a record-breaking 1,600 runners turned out for this year’s Enniskillen Spooktacular 5K.

Check out our gallery to see if you spot any familiar faces – or unfamiliar ones! And if you can’t find yourself here, check out this week’s Fermanagh Herald where you’ll find plenty more coverage. 

