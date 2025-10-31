+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineGALLERY: All the style from the Mount Lourdes formal
Magnificent Seven - Cara McManus, Maria Bullock, Kerry Pennell, Emer Donaghey, Cara Ferguson, Rhea Cartin and Aislinn Donnelly looking fabulous for the Mount Lourdes Formal

GALLERY: All the style from the Mount Lourdes formal

Posted: 3:37 pm October 31, 2025

Students from Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen recently stepped out in style for their annual formal. 

Check out our gallery below to see if you can spot any familiar faces. Make sure to pick up this week’s Fermanagh Herald for more coverage. 

 

Advertisement

Related posts:

High street help for schoolchildren Schoolchildren’s safety plea to Stormont
Premium GALLERY: Halloween fun at Fermanagh schools
Premium

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:37 pm October 31, 2025
Top
Advertisement