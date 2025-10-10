From Seoul to Ballina: Cassidy’s golden fortnight

FERMANAGH darts player Denise Cassidy has enjoyed a golden fortnight on the oche, claiming the INDO National Women’s Singles title in Ballina just a week after a sensational showing with Team Ireland in South Korea.

Cassidy, from Irvinestown, was part of the Irish ladies’ team that captured double gold at the World Darts Federation World Cup in Seoul, retaining the Ladies Team event and capturing the Overall Ladies Championship — a first for Ireland.

Alongside captain Robyn Byrne, Katie Sheldon, and Aoife McCormack, Cassidy went unbeaten in the group stages, seeing Ireland comfortably past Lithuania, Turkey, and New Zealand.

Knockout wins over Wales (9-8), the Netherlands (9-3) and then the Phillipines (9-3) set up a final against Australia, where the Irish side triumphed 9-1.

Reflecting on the “fantastic” experience, Cassidy posted on Facebook:

“This was my first time on the Irish ladies World Cup team and what an amazing team to be part of… Without the INDO and the support from Donegal Darts, Donegal ladies’ darts, my family and friends, this would not have been possible.”

INDO general secretary Kevin Devaney praised the achievement, calling their back-to-back World Cup ladies team titles “something else” and the overall win “magic in my eyes.”

“These four ladies are super easy to manage and a credit to their country and families. The scary thing is, they are only warming up,” he said.

Cassidy capped her unforgettable fortnight with national glory in Ballina, overcoming World Cup teammate Katie Sheldon 2-0 to edge the title. She now looks ahead to competing again at the PDC Women’s Series events in England.