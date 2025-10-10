Friends to honour Johnny’s memory

FRIENDS of the late Johnny Murray are set to take part in a grueling sportive in Westport to remember the memory of the much-loved father of two.

In September, Fermanagh was rocked when Mr Murray, a well-known fitness enthusiast and talented sportsman, passed away while on a walking trip up Cuilcagh Mountain.

Just weeks before his passing, Mr Murray, from Roslea, completing a hugely difficult 106-kilometre charity cycle around Loch Ness in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

His friends are now gearing up to take part in the ‘Sea to Summit Supreme event’ in Westport in Mayo to raise money to support Mr Murray’s wife Clare and his children Dara and Una.

“As many of you know, our hearts were broken following the devastating and unexpected passing of Johnny Murray,” his friend, Gabriel McHugh, told the ‘Herald.

“Johnny was a great friend and an even better husband to his treasured wife and father to two beautiful children.

“His warmth, strength, humour and unwavering love were the foundation of their home and now, his absence leaves an unimaginable void.”

The Fermanagh group will take on the 58-kilometre sportive, which includes two eight kilometres runs, a 43 kilometre cycle and a seven kilometre mountain run up Croagh Patrick.

Mr Murray was preparing to take on the challenge and his friends want to honour his memory.

“As the family navigate this heartbreaking new reality, they need our support more than ever,” explained Mr McHugh.

“As a collective group of friends, we are hoping that we can help ease their burden and offer a glimmer of stability in this incredibly difficult time.

“On Saturday 8 November, a number of Johnny’s close friends will be completing Westport’s Sea to Summit Supreme event, with Johnny firmly in our thoughts.

“This is a challenging event that Johnny had completed a number of times and was planning to complete this year.”

Tributes were paid from across the Fermanagh community, following Mr Murray’s passing.

His wife, Clare, remembered her husband for his commitment to his family.

“Johnny was the most amazing daddy,” remembered Ms Murray, in her letter to the congregation, “I never once had to ask him to spend time with us. He was always up for making memories.”