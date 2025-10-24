Football runs deep…for NFC Kesh

Noel Ellis first pulled on the jersey for NFC Kesh in 1975, the year the club was founded, and played a central role in its early years. His

passion was passed down to his sons, Jordan and Grant, who grew up on the sidelines before making their own mark in the senior team.

Now, Noel’s grandsons Harry and Arthur are carrying on the tradition, proudly wearing blue for the club their family has helped shape across generations.