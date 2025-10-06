Foody Fermanagh at the fore of Neven’s new show

FERMANAGH is to feature heavily in a new RTÉ One programme showcasing the food, culture, and people of Ulster, by award-winning chef Neven Maguire.

Neven’s Ulster Food Tour sees Neven meeting food producers, chefs and bakers, as he visits cafes, restaurants and castles enjoying some of the delicious flavours Ulster has to offer, and meeting some of the people who are putting Ulster’s food culture on the map.

“I was so excited to get back on the road for another food adventure, and this time I explored closer to home. Just around the corner is the border so I know Ulster a little, but I’ve never really explored it. I’m so pleased to dedicate a food series to Ulster for the first time.

“I learned so much and met some amazing people and enjoyed some great activities. What excites me is the prospect for food in the future, and here in Ulster we have some of the best produce in the world.

“The people were so friendly and kind, and they’re proud of what they do and where they come from. That’s what makes it so special and unique.

It’s an exciting time for food and travel in Ireland, especially in Ulster, and I think the best is yet to come”.

Programme Six: Donegal and Fermanagh

Neven visits Ireland’s surfer’s paradise in this final episode, as he heads to Bundoran in Donegal to meet Ireland’s first professional surfer, Richie Fitzgerald. They talk about the town’s love of surfing and the strong influence it has had on Bundoran’s cafe culture.

He then travels to O’Donnell’s award-winning bakery on the edge of Laghey village in Donegal. Here owner Andrew McElhinney puts Neven to work as they chat about how this family run business makes their classic bread and pastries.

Neven then heads to Donegal town along the Wild Atlantic Way, stopping off to enjoy fresh seafood at the Olde Castle Seafood Bar where he meets owner Fiach O’Toole and Head Chef Marco Letterese.

The Boatyard Distillery in Enniskillen is Neven’s next stop as he chats to Brand Development Manager Ciarán Shannon, learning about sustainable distilling and sampling a hand crafted gin with Distillery Host Stanley Vaughan.

Neven’s final visit is to Belleek Pottery on Enniskillen’s main street, where Visitor Centre Manager Patricia McCawley explains the history and skill involved in producing their handmade ceramics, before Neven creates and paints his own piece of pottery.

Neven’s final recipe in this series is Monkfish Wrapped in Parma Ham with Pea & Mint Risotto