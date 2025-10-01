Fermanagh’s Shelley honoured at national tech awards

LOCAL advocate Shelley Cowan of Access Avenue Enniskillen, was honoured with a Special Initiative Recognition Award at the 2025 Diversity in Tech Awards in Dublin.

A gifted speaker and passionate advocate, Shelley has faced many challenges along the way. Her strong commitment to inclusion, leadership and innovation has made her a role model both in Fermanagh and beyond.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have received recognition for my work in promoting diversity, inclusion and entrepreneurship,” she said.

The awards ceremony took place at Dublin’s Gibson Hotel on Wednesday, September 17, with over 350 global tech leaders in attendance for the eighth annual event celebrating changemakers in the tech industry.

“It’s inspiring to see so much innovation in our county,” Shelley added. “I remain committed to working towards an inclusive and sustainable future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Supported by JP Morgan, the Diversity in Tech Awards celebrate achievements across 18 categories, recognising efforts in areas such as gender equality, cultural diversity, disability inclusion, neurodiversity, and social impact.

Reflecting on a week of major achievements, Shelley said,

“Winning the Diversity in Tech award for a special DE&I initiative, being a finalist in the National Diversity Awards for Entrepreneur of Excellence, and receiving the Ultimate Pitch Inclusive Entrepreneurship award within one week has been truly humbling.”

Shelley’s success continues to shine a spotlight on Fermanagh as a hub of inclusive innovation and leadership.