Fermanagh wrestlers Love and McManus grapple to gold

FERMANAGH wrestlers Darragh Love and Naoise McManus were recently crowned national champions after standout performances at the Irish Freestyle Open Wrestling Championships.

Thirteen athletes from the Erne Wrestling Club travelled to the National Sports Arena for the major competition, with the two local competitors winning gold medals in a major success for the club.

Love won gold in the Senior Male 79kg category, enhancing his reputation as one of the top wrestlers in Ireland, as he targets major glory.

McManus, competing in the Under-17 58kg category, also claimed gold at the National Sports Arena in Dublin, to make it a double success for the Erne Wrestling Club.

McManus has been in impressive form this season, when she finished in eighth place at the Under-17 Beach Wrestling World Championships in Greece.

McManus represented Great Britain in the event in Greece, topping her group against Greece, Moldova and Poland, before losing out to an opponent from Azerbaijan.

The Under-17 Women’s 55kg category drew 21 top contenders from across the globe.

The club returned with nine medals in total, including the two gold, along with four silver and three bronze medals.

Jamie Edgar, Luca Whittaker, Dylan Boyle and Tomás Gormley all won silver medals in their respective divisions in Dublin, while Marcus Gormley, Seth Donaghy and Ben Loveridge claimed bronze.

Burno Maguire Favro, Mark Connor, Michael Whiteley and Joshua Warrington also finished in the top five, in further success for the Erne Wrestling Club.