Fermanagh woman fighting for endometriosis support

A Fermanagh woman has bravely opened up about her journey with endometriosis — a painful and often misunderstood condition that affects one-in-10 women — in the hope of helping others feel less alone.

Now, alongside a group of local women who have faced similar struggles, Melanie Clarke has helped launch a new support group aimed at providing understanding, advice and solidarity for those living with endometriosis across the county.

Melanie began experiencing severe period pain from the age of 12, but for years she was made to believe it was simply a normal part of growing up.

It wasn’t until 2020, after visiting a private clinic, that she was referred to gynaecology through the NHS for further investigation.

Determined to get answers, Melanie pushed for laparoscopic surgery and was finally diagnosed with endometriosis at the age of 31 — after nearly two decades of suffering in silence.

Since her diagnosis, she has undergone two further laparoscopic surgeries, the most recent in February, just five weeks before her wedding.

However, just 10 weeks after that operation, Melanie’s health took a sudden turn for the worse.

Chronic pain

“I was brought to A&E and stayed in hospital for nine nights under pain management. I was consistently vomiting and in severe pain. I was still unwell and vomiting when I was discharged and told I would be seen in six weeks, I never got this appointment,” Melanie explained.

“After being told when I was in hospital all of my scans were clear, I didn’t have much hope. I got a copy and we sent it over to Dr Marcello Ceccaroni in Italy.

“He confirmed I had adenomyosis which is when the disease is in your womb. And he would remove all adhesions and endometriosis from my pelvic area he couldn’t understand how I am in this pain and nobody to help.”

Melanie now relies on crutches full-time to relieve pressure on her hips and often spends long periods confined to bed, unable to walk. Last week alone, she fainted twice in the bathroom due to the sheer intensity of her pain.

She is scheduled to fly to Salerno for surgery on September 23 — a trip that has placed a significant financial strain on her family.

“Our family and friends started a GoFundMe and organised fundraising events. In total, so far, they have raised £8,857 that will go towards the cost of my treatment with the surgery, flights and accommodation, it will be just over £20,000,” Melanie added.

“I want to make it clear I am not leaving Northern Ireland for surgery because I chose to or want to. I feel like I have no other choice. I had several A&E visits with severe pain to be managed by morphine but to be told everything is clear and it’s my chronic pain.

“I am hoping this surgery is life charging.”

Melanie, alongside other local women living with endometriosis, has founded a support group called Women’s Health Fermanagh to provide community and advocacy for women’s health issues in the region.

“After speaking to Nadia, her friend was struggling and so was mine, so the four of us came together and started a women’s support group called Women’s Health Fermanagh, empowering women with endo and beyond,” she said.

“Starting with four women feeling lost and dismissed, we started a WhatsApp group and we now have 30 women in our group.

“This group is here for empowering women living with endo and beyond and for anyone who may be suffering in silence. Please know you are not alone – come along next time for a chat, a cuppa and some support.”

Melanie is urging for better education and public understanding of endometriosis, so others don’t have to suffer in silence as she did.

“It is so important people both male and females are educated on endometriosis. It should be understood and talked about. It is not a bad period, it is not in our heads and our pain is real.

“There needs to be more support for women suffering. It is just not good enough at the minute and we are all suffering.”