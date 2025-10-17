Fermanagh widower left shaken after overnight attack

A LOCAL man in his 60s has been left ‘shaken and fearful’ after a terrifying incident at his home in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

The elderly widower, who has lived alone in the same Fermanagh estate for over 30 years, was woken suddenly after a window in his living room was smashed.

“I went to bed as usual on Saturday night,” he said. “Then I heard this awful bang. I jumped out of bed and was met by broken glass. That’s when I knew something was wrong.”

The object used to break the window was a car brake caliper, which landed inside his home.

“It’s a cruel and unprovoked attack,” he said. “I was left cleaning up for hours. I just kept thinking what if I’d been sitting in that room.”

The man, a widower of 10 years, said the attack has deeply affected him.

“After my wife died I had to leave work due to ill health. I live alone and things like this make me feel very isolated. I want to stay here in my house, I’ve lived here half my life but I want to feel safe.”

He believes the act may have been motivated by sectarian reasons.

“That’s the most upsetting part,” he said. “In this day and age, it shouldn’t matter who or what someone is. Times have changed or at least they should have.”

Police have said they are investigating the incident.

“At approximately 12.15am on Sunday, 5th October it was reported a brake calliper and brick were thrown through the window of a house in the Crichton Park area,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“The window was extensively damaged – thankfully, however, no injuries were reported. Enquiries are continuing to determine a motive and who was involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 23 05/10/25.