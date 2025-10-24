Fermanagh village ready for scarecrow festival

LISBELLAW is gearing up for its third annual Scarecrow Contest, and this year promises to be the most exciting yet with the theme ‘time travelling’.

The Lisbellaw Area Initiative has been hard at work creating a standout community feature, and this year’s centrepiece is a striking recreation of the iconic DeLorean Time Machine, now proudly displayed in the heart of the village.

The timing couldn’t be more fitting, as 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic film Back to the Future.

To celebrate, the Lisbellaw Area Initiative, in partnership with Lisbellaw Primary School PTA, will host a Back to the Future ‘Nostalgia Night’ on Thursday, October 23, beginning at 6:30pm from 7.00pm.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to see a real DeLorean up close, followed by a screening of the classic movie.

Tickets for the Nostalgia Night are available by pre-sale and can be purchased by contacting Lisbellaw Primary School or emailing lisbellawvillage@gmail.com.

In addition to the film night, a quiz night will take place at the Dog and Duck Inn, Lisbellaw, on Thursday, October 30 at 8:00pm.

To complement the time travelling theme, residents of the village and the surrounding area are invited to display their own time travelling themed scarecrow displays from October 25 through to November 3.

Whether inspired by historical eras, futuristic visions, or cinematic time machines, these creative displays will transform Lisbellaw into a journey through time.

For further details or to get involved, contact the Lisbellaw Area Initiative by emailing lisbellawvillage@gmail.com.