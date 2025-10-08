Fermanagh unites as Catherine’s fundraiser hits £100,00

OVER £100,000 has been raised by the Fermanagh community to support much-loved and cherished Catherine Cox, who recently spent time at one of the leading physiotherapy centres in the UK.

For over 12 months, the county has been rallying in support of Catherine who lives with an incredibly rare health condition, CDKL5.

CDKL5 deficiency disorder is so rare it affects just one in every 60,000 children worldwide and awareness among medical professionals remains low, with Catherine having to travel for support.

Along with her parents Niall and Joanne, Catherine spent three weeks at the world-renowned Napa Centre in London, where she received first-hand care and support.

“We are absolutely delighted with Catherine’s progress. She is one strong cookie,” her family said in an online post.

“We’re delighted with the new relationships we have built with not only the therapists. but the other amazing families we have met along the way.

“We also couldn’t have made it this far without the support of our family, friends and community for not only making this happen but also helping out with the boys and being our biggest cheerleaders.”

Many runners from across Fermanagh recently reunited to take part in a fundraising run, which brought the total raised to £100,000.

Other fundraising events have taken place across the county, including street collection in Belcoo and a special event at Cleenish Community Hub, with all proceeds going towards supporting Catherine’s care.