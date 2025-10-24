Fermanagh swimmers light up the pool in Belfast

ENNISKILLEN Lakelanders swimmers recently enjoyed top success at the Swim Ulster’s Aspiring Champions Meet which was held at the Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre in Belfast.

In the first Gala of the season, Holly Barkley (14) maintained her time in the 200m Individual Medley and achieved PBs in the 100m Backstroke and 50m Freestyle, where she also achieved a bronze medal.

Darragh Collins (14) began the season with an impressive performance, securing a gold in the 50m Freestyle, a silver in the 100m Freestyle and a bronze in the 200m Individual Medley.

Sophie Hanna (13) wiped 7.6 seconds off her entry time in the 100m Butterfly. She went on to clock another new PB in the 200m Individual Medley, collecting a bronze award.

Meanwhile, Anna May Hill claimed a new PB in her 50m Freestyle achieving a bronze medal. She secured a 4 second PB in her 100m Backstroke and held her own in her first ever 200m Freestyle race.

Russell Mikiewicz Lumayad achieved a bronze medal award in 100m Freestyle followed by a new PB in 100m Butterfly .

Ryan Mongan shaved 29.68 seconds off his PB in the 200m Individual Medley, six seconds off his 200m Breaststroke PB and claimed further new PBs in the 100m Breaststroke and Freestyle races.

He finished the event with three bronze awards and three top 10 finishes in all.

Anton Neal (14) secured new PBs in both the 200m Breaststroke and 50m Freestyle events.

Emma Speer swam the 200m Breaststroke and achieved a silver pin for her time, finishing third fastest 14 year old.

Fourteen year old Haralds Uzulins secure a three second PB in 100m Freestyle, winning a bronze time banded medal. He also produced strong a swim in the 50m Freestyle.

Conal Walker swam well in six events, claiming PBs in 100m Freestyle, 100m Individual Medley, 200m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly.

Finley Walker-Leonard achieved two PBs in both the 100m Backstroke and 100m Individual Medley.

Janette Mongan from the Enniskillen Lakelanders Swimming Club congratulated the young participants.

“The 11 Lakelanders here this weekend have done themselves and their club proud with amazing individual swims,” explained Ms Mongan.

“The team spirit amongst these young athletes throughout the two days was fantastic to see, a shining example for our club and for our younger swimmers back home in particular’.

‘We look forward to our Junior Gala on Sunday 26 October, where junior swimmers from Enniskillen Lakelanders will enjoy competing against visiting swimmers from other clubs from the surrounding regions.

“Our senior swimmers will form an important part of the team of volunteers needed to run this type of gala, ensuring an enjoyable event for the younger swimmers as well as hopefully raising some much needed funds for Enniskillen Lakelanders ASC,” she added.