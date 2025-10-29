Fermanagh student crowned Miss Winter Wonderland

WHEN 18-year-old Ruby Graham first stumbled across the Miss Winter Wonderland beauty pageant on Instagram, she never imagined it would lead to one of the most memorable moments of her life.

Drawn in by the sparkle and spirit of the seasonal competition, the Fermanagh teenager saw it not just as a pageant, but as a personal challenge—an opportunity to grow, to represent herself with confidence, and to step into a space she once only admired from afar.

Now crowned Miss Winter Wonderland 2025, Ruby reflects on the experience with deep gratitude and pride after being awarded the title at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown on October 5, 2025.

“I still don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” she admits. “I’m incredibly proud of myself and grateful. I just want take this opportunity to congratulate all the other contestants.”

“We were told the judging process was on our hair, makeup, dress and overall look.

“What we weren’t told was they where looking out to see how we were with all the girls backstage and how we treated staff. We were first judged walking down the catwalk wearing a day time winter themed outfit and then in the evening, judged in our ball gown.”

Ruby explained that it’s a great privilege and honour to have won Miss Winter wonderland.

“When I was announced as winner and turned and looked over at the table which my family and loved ones were sat at, I think at that point seeing their reaction made me quite emotional and realise all the hurdles to get to here was worth it,” the Garvary native said.

“I attended a modeling class with Northern Ireland School of Modeling. It really helped with building confidence and knowing what to expect on the big day. I think it’s very important to believe in yourself and if you want something bad enough and try hard enough, you can get it.”

Looking ahead, Ruby is already setting her sights on her next challenge.

“My ambition is to now try Miss International and to show younger girls that they can compete at these events and do well, even if they have inner struggles,” she said.