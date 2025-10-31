Fermanagh street named after Andrew could be renamed

A STREET in Derrygonnelly, which was named after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, could be set for a name change after a veteran women’s rights lawyers has appealed for a major overhaul.

King Charles III confirmed on Thursday that his brother Andrew, who has been linked to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, would lose his ‘Prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented survivors of abuse from Epstein, has called for roads and streets named after the former Duke of York to be changed and renamed.

One of those in question could be Prince Andrew Terrace, located in Derrygonnelly village.

“I am very proud of anyone in Ireland and the UK who stood up and made known their voice and their feelings there should not be honours for Prince Andrew,” Ms Allred told Good Morning Ulster.

Instead, Ms Allred said that the areas, formerly named in recognition of the former ‘prince’, should now be changed and renamed to remember and honour survivors of abuse.

“Let’s honour victims and I think that’s also a measure of justice in reference to the person formerly known as Prince Andrew,” added Ms Allred.

In a statement released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said “their thoughts and utmost sympathies” are with the “victims and survivors” of abuse.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he [Andrew Mountbatten Windsor] continues to deny the allegations against him,” read the statement.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”