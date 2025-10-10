Fermanagh schools urged to support shoebox appeal

SCHOOLS across Fermanagh are being asked to support children living in poverty around the world by registering for one of Ireland’s most loved Christmas appeal.

Team Hope, the charity that delivers gifts into the hands of children living in poverty across African and Eastern Europe, is calling on children and families in the county to get involved in this year’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

As it marks its 15th year of the Christmas Shoebox Appeal, Team Hope is asking schools and employers – as well as individuals and community organisations – across the county to get involved by logging onto teamhope.ie.

Since 2010, Team Hope has delivered over 2.8 million shoebox gifts and this year expects to surpass the three million mark.

Often these gift-packed shoeboxes are the only festive presents children living in poverty in countries in Africa and Eastern Europe receive.

“A simple shoebox, often packed by children for children, carries not only toys and treats but also the invisible gifts of love and hope,” said Team Hope CEO, Deborah Lowry.

“That kindness, travelling across oceans, reminds a child that they are not forgotten – that someone, somewhere cares.

“In a world where headlines often highlight what is broken, the Christmas Shoebox Appeal stands as a powerful demonstration that the world is also filled with kindness.”