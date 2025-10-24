Fermanagh schools unite to help pupils find their voice

LAST week children from the Speech and Language Class at Holy Trinity Primary School joined their peers from two classes at Enniskillen Model Primary School for a special morning of celebration, connection, and community spirit.

This event was held to celebrate Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) Awareness Day, which is officially observed worldwide on October 17th.

Developmental Language Disorder is a hidden but common condition that affects approximately 1 in 14 people. That means in every classroom there may be two children facing challenges in understanding and using language, despite having no other diagnosed condition.

Advertisement

DLD can impact learning, friendships and emotional well-being, yet it often goes unrecognised.

This year’s DLD Day theme, “You cannot see DLD….,” is particularly important, reminding us that just because a difficulty is not visible it does not mean it is not real.

During the morning, children enjoyed a variety of indoor and outdoor play activities aimed at fostering communication, teamwork and fun. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, encouragement and the kind of inclusive joy that DLD Day aims to promote.

After a shared snack, the children were joined by the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, who helped them plant some bulbs – a beautiful, living symbol of this year’s theme.

Just like DLD, the growth occurring beneath the surface is not always visible at first. However, with the right support, patience and care, something wonderful can bloom.

The Chair encouraged the pupils to take pride in their efforts by caring for their plants – reminding them to water them regularly and enjoy watching them grow. He also praised their hard work and urged them to keep giving their best in all they do.

As the bulbs were gently buried in the soil, a sense of hope and pride filled the air. The children, each with their own strengths, stories and potential, are growing in confidence and communication every day.