Fermanagh school unites for a cause close to home

JONES Memorial Primary School in Enniskillen came together on Saturday for a touching and successful fundraiser in support of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

This fundraiser was held in memory of Stuart Doonan, the son of Carol Doonan, whose a beloved member of the Jones Memorial community and the school’s secretary.

Stuart Doonan, from Drumquin, passed away in June of this year in Canada. The family were supported by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in order to bring him home.

Advertisement

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust provides vital assistance to families during some of their most difficult moments, helping to repatriate loved ones who have passed away abroad.

Despite the lingering effects of Storm Amy, the coffee morning saw a fantastic turnout. Families, staff, and pupils braved the weather to join us, creating a lively and supportive atmosphere. It was heartening to see everyone enjoying themselves while contributing to such a worthy cause.

Principal of Jones Memorial, Sandra Isherwood, reflected on the significance of the event, “Their work resonates deeply within our community, and we were proud to help raise both awareness and funds for their invaluable service,” she said.

“Carol’s kindness, dedication, and joyful spirit have left a lasting impact on pupils and staff alike. Through this event, we honoured her son’s memory and the legacy she continues to inspire.”

The school community united for an afternoon filled with warmth, generosity, and a strong sense of togetherness. Attendees enjoyed hot drinks, delicious home baking, and heartfelt conversation, all while supporting a cause close to many hearts.

Ms Isherwood continued, “Our goal was to bring the school community together in a meaningful way while supporting a cause that holds deep significance for many families.

“Fundraising events like this allow us to teach our pupils about compassion, empathy, and the importance of giving back to those in need.

Advertisement

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of all who attended and contributed, we raised an impressive £3,495. Every donation, no matter the size, played a part in making a difference.”