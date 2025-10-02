Fermanagh school dog celebrated for making a difference

A FAMILIAR and much-loved face at St Kevin’s College has received a special honour this week, as therapy dog Pluto was named one of the winners at the inaugural BBC Make a Difference Awards.

The announcement was made live on BBC Radio Ulster’s Vinny and Cate show on Friday September 26, during a special event at the BBC Blackstaff Studios in Belfast. Pluto was recognised for his positive impact on the school community, offering comfort, support, and a calming presence to both pupils and staff.

“We are immensely proud of Pluto and the incredible role he plays every day in St Kevin’s,” Kirsty Gallagher from St Kevin’s College said.

Advertisement

“He brings comfort, joy, and a calming presence to our pupils, helping to support their wellbeing both in and out of the classroom. His gentle nature and friendly spirit have made him an integral part of school life, and this award is a wonderful recognition of the difference he makes.

“The atmosphere at the ceremony was filled with excitement, and when Pluto’s name was called as the winner, we could not have been more delighted.”

Pluto trotted to the stage accompanied by Kirsty and Gary Jordan from Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland, who trained and prepared him for his work in school.

“Pluto’s award is not just a testament to his own dedication and training, but also to the bonds he forms with our pupils. At St Kevin’s, we are truly grateful to have him as part of our community and could not be prouder of his achievement,” Kirsty added.