Fermanagh sanctuary faces closure without urgent help

FERMANAGH’S largest and longest-established animal sanctuary is facing closure unless it receives urgent financial support.

After more than three decades rescuing and rehoming abandoned dogs and cats, Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary could be forced to shut its doors within four months due to rising costs.

Volunteer Lindsey Peters, who gives more than 40 hours a week to the sanctuary, described the situation as ‘devastating’.

“Without support, animals won’t have a safe place to be surrendered. It’s heartbreaking,” she told the ‘Herald.

Since opening in 1989, the Ballinamallard-based sanctuary’s monthly expenses have soared to around £18,000, with vet bills alone reaching £8,000–£10,000 each month.

“Our vet bills alone run between £8,000 and £10,000 monthly, especially with emergencies. It’s impossible to keep up,” Lindsey explained.

Bright Eyes operates as a non-profit with no government funding, relying entirely on donations, standing orders and the occasional legacy gift.

“We never thought this day would come so soon,” Lindsey admitted.

The sanctuary takes in some of the most severe welfare cases – injured Labradors, German Shepherds and animals with behavioural needs, many of which have been turned away by other facilities.

Some treatments cost up to £10,000.

“For years, legacies helped us survive. But it’s been a long time since one came. Individual donations help, but only temporarily,” Lindsey said.

Since Cats Protection withdrew from Fermanagh and Tyrone last year, Bright Eyes has been left to handle the growing number of stray and feral cats alone… trapping, neutering and caring for them at its own expense.

“How do you say no when an abused animal is left at your door?” Lindsey said tearfully. “When someone contacts us saying, ‘Take it or we’ll dump it,’ how could I sleep knowing we left it to die?”

If Bright Eyes cannot take them, animals are often euthanised.

Currently, the sanctuary cares for six dogs in-house, six in foster homes, 53 kittens and 18 adult cats, all needing medical treatment, food and care.

Unless funding improves, part-time staff will be laid off, and one has already stepped down voluntarily.

“This is a community issue,” stressed Lindsey.

“Many people surrender animals without support, leaving us overwhelmed and struggling with costs. It’s not just about donations – we also need volunteers. Whether cleaning, walking dogs or cuddling kittens, any help can save our sanctuary.”

“We won’t give up, not until the end.”

To donate or set up a direct debit, visit paypal.me/brighteyesanimals.

Find them on Facebook: @BrightEyesAnimalSanctuary