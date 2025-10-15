Fermanagh saddened at passing of Maco (Gerry) McIntyre

The Fermanagh community has been saddened at the passing of Maco (Gerry) McIntyre.

Formerly of Beech Hill, Enniskillen, Maco passed away peacefully on October 14 surrounded by his family.

Mourners have remembered Mr McIntyre as a a true gent with a great heart.

“Such a lovely and kind man always a gentleman and kind to anyone he met stood for what he believed in and always supported others in his beliefs he will be sorely missed a celebrity of the community and a friend to all may he rest in peace,” one mourner remembered.

Another tribute read: “So sorry to read that news. Maco was one of life’s lovely characters, Enniskillen has lost another gentle man of the lough. Condolences to his family.”

Maco is survived by his daughters Finola (James) and Jenny and siblings Assumpta, Geraldine Gilmore (Tony), Margo Vaughan (Terry RIP), Kate Smith (Jackie).

He is predeceased by his sisters Honora Murphy (Paul RIP) and Brenda.

Maco will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen BT74 6AN on Friday 17th October from 5-8pm.







A celebration of Macos life will take place in John McKeegan Funeral Home at 11am on Saturday 18th October followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery.