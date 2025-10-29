Fermanagh pupils win Angus Youth Challenge

FOUR pupils from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School have been named overall winners of the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge, after a showcase and awards ceremony at Balmoral Park.

The team impressed the judges with their project “One Health: The Link Between Animal, Human and Plant Health,” which tackled the critical issue of soil health and farmer education.

In response to research they developed a Soil Analysis Results Guide, simplifying data for on-farm decision-making. The guide has since been distributed to local vets, marts, and agricultural stores.

The competition judges described the project as “an outstanding example of research applied to deliver real benefits The team tackled soil health in a way that was practical, relevant and impactful.”

Conor Phair, Mackenzie Wilson, Jenson Lindsay and Alfie Thompson also organised a ‘Healthy Soil, Healthy Future’ conference attended by more than 130 farmers and industry guests. The group raised £6,540 for Air Ambulance NI and Rural Support during their time as finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

The winners received the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Cup and a further £1,000 cash prize for their school. Throughout the past year all four teams have been rearing Angus cross calves which were awarded to all finalists. Earlier this month they were able to sell their finished cattle to ABP and retain the proceeds for themselves.

“We were shocked that we won it, we wouldn’t have thought we would have got that far but all the hard work we put in paid off,” the team said.

Confidence building

The Enniskillen team explained that the experience has gave them more confidence as well as developing their team work and time management skills.

“We are proud of them for themselves and their families and obviously there was a team effort, the mums and dads who also pulled in behind and brothers and sisters and the way in which the whole community rallied round in terms of the sponsorship that local agriculture merchants provided their generosity,” The principal of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School Elizabeth Armstrong said.

“We are proud of them for the school, we are a rural school so it is lovely to see our pupils win such a prestigious competition and we are proud for Fermanagh, it puts Fermanagh farming on the map and it shows the future of Fermanagh farming is bright in the hands of these young people.”

Speaking at the ceremony, ABP’s George Mullan congratulated all the finalists.

“These young people have shown great pride in local agriculture. They’re exactly what the agri-food sector needs for the future,” he said.

Dr Sinclair Mayne, a leading scientist and agricultural adviser, also addressed the audience, highlighting the importance of food production in Northern Ireland. The event concluded with the ABP Angus Youth Exhibition, where new entrants for the 2026 Challenge showcased their early-stage projects in hopes of securing a place in next year’s final.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is delivered in partnership with the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group to give teenagers the opportunity to rear Angus cattle and complete a research project addressing real-world agricultural issues. The programme helps participants develop practical farming, business, communication and leadership skills, supporting the next generation of agri-food professionals.