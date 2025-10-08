Fermanagh pays tribute to Enniskillen bomb victim

THERE has been widespread sadness following the passing of Jim Dixon, a survivor of the Enniskillen bomb and a dedicated founder of the Ely Centre.

Known for his resilience and unwavering commitment to his community, Jim’s legacy will be deeply felt across Fermanagh and beyond.

Formally of Coleshill Park in Enniskillen, Mr Dixon passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on October 2, aged 88.

Advertisement

Jim, along with his wife Anna, formed the Ely Centre after the Enniskillen Bomb and throughout all those years remained as chairperson up until 2023. after which he was unanimously voted as Organisational Patron.

In a tribute, Lee McDowell and Roy Crawford, on behalf of the Board of Directors and staff of The Ely Centre, said for over the last 25 plus years, Jim had been a faithful friend, a mentor, and a beacon of genuine Christian truth and practice.

“The impact of Jim Dixon’s life is impossible for me to capture fully in words, but those of us who knew and loved him will carry the lessons he taught us for the rest of our lives.

“Whether as a father, a trusted friend, a respected boss, or a loyal brother, Jim led by example – with wisdom, fairness, compassion, integrity, and a quiet resolute strength,” they said.

They outlined how Jim had always shown ‘a quiet strength.’

“What we admired most about Jim wasn’t just what he did, but how he did it.

“We all knew the relentless suffering that Jim endured on a daily basis ever since the Enniskillen Bomb, many days in the office we knew he was in agony, but he always kept going. There was a quiet strength grounded in his deep faith in the way he carried himself.

Advertisement

“Jim was fiercely loyal – to his beliefs, to his family, to the truth and to us all here at the Ely Centre. He respected those who held differing perspectives on our past and always surprised many during our meetings and speaking events in confirming that he was a proud Irishman, a Unionist, Gaelic-speaking Christian from Clones.”

The SEFF Family also expressed its’ sincerest condolences to the Dixon family following the passing of Jim.

“Jim’s journey was of course not an easy path, he suffered profuse pain and challenging health, however supported by his devoted wife Anna and their children, grandchildren and the wider family and medical support, he persevered and achieved against the odds.”

William James (Jim) is survived by his wife Anna, daughters Suzanne (Jeff), Sharon (Gordon) and Serena (Stephen), grandchildren Gareth (Gabrielle), Victoria (Nigel), Matthew, Ashley, Andrew and great grandchildren of Louie, Gavin and Sophie.